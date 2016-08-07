Leisel Jones: From Olympic Gold to Hell and Back Again

“I won’t love anything as much as I love swimming." With nine Olympic medals, Leisel Jones is regarded as one of the greatest Australian swimmers ever. But when she stepped onto the Olympic platform at just 15 years old, it was a baptism of fire. Thrust into the limelight so young she reveals the constant pressure she was under – from coaches, from the media and from herself – to be perfect. From the 4:10am training starts to the bullying, dysfunction and body image issues, this is a story of a four-time Olympian who went from gold, to hell and back again.

Show Notes

Your host was Mia Freedman

With thanks to Leisel Jones. Her book is Body Lengths, available here.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff.



Reach Lifeline on 13 11 14

Or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

Contact this show, suggest a guest, or leave feedback via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Visit us on Facebook at Mamamia Podcast Network

And email is [email protected]