The Most Powerful Australian In Hollywood

no filter

a day ago · 25 minutes

Big Little Lies, Queen America, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Dry.

These TV shows and movies have been some of the biggest created over the past couple of years. You know their names, and chances are you've seen a few of them, but what you might not know is they were all created by a very special Aussie sisterhood in Hollywood.

And at the centre of that sisterhood, is a woman called Bruna Papandrea.

Mia and Bruna have been friends for over 25 years and in this episode, they discuss everything from how COVID-19 has affected the film industry to how Bruna feels her career has impacted her friendships. 

THE END BITS:

You can listen to Mia's original No Filter with Bruna here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/bruna-papendrea-is-the-most-powerful-woman-youve-n/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Bruna Papandrea

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

