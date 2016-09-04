Bruna Papandrea is The Most Powerful Woman You've Never Heard Of

She's one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood. She votes on the Academy, which decides who will get the Oscars. She’s produced box office smash hits Wild, Gone Girl, Warm Bodies and Milk just to name a few. And up until last week she had a production company with Reese Witherspoon. So how did Bruna Papandrea go from the outer Adelaide suburbs to a leading lady boss of Hollywood?

This Aussie powerhouse is a friend Mia hadn’t seen in over 20 years. So when she arrived in the studio to record this interview, there was some serious catching up to do...

