The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 13 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Mayday”.



Commander Lawrence finally gets put in his place and realises that maybe he's not as 'in charge' as he always thought he was.



Serena is completely betrayed by Fred and gets arrested ... Because yes Serena, you still did the bad things.



And in a scene that had literally every single person on earth in tears, a plane full of children escape Gilead and land safely in Canada.

Join us as we unpack everything on today's episode...

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Rachael Hart

