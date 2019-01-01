News
Search

WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 36 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Quicky's Claire Murphy takes us through all the things we need to know about Facebook banning Aussies from accessing and sharing news on the social media platform. What does it mean for media companies, what does it mean for social media users, snf what does it mean on a global scale?

Plus, we're looking more closely at the toxic culture of Australian Politics and why so many women can relate, off the back of allegations a former liberal staffer was sexually assaulted in a parliamentary office.

And, our best and worst of the week, including the TikTok pasta, a photoshoot, and a very beepy car. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie is about 100 years late to the party and wants you to watch The Office...(the U.S one)

You can find that TikTok pasta recipe here

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

