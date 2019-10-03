Why I Didn’t Like Your Instagram Post

What’s the social etiquette when it comes to “liking” a post on social media. Is it okay to bring up a post in real life if you don't interact with it digitally?
And the enormous loss of Aiia Maasarwi was felt all around the nation. This week, the details of her murder were released after a judge removed the suppression order preventing their distribution. That has raised the question, what purpose do the details serve? And what responsibility do we have to know them?
Plus, is it problematic to tell a woman she has a “big personality”? One listener was described as such in a job interview and she has no idea how to feel about it.
If any of the discussions from this episode have raised any concerns for you in particular the discussion of the case of Aiia Maasarwi please reach out to 1800 RESPECT or call Lifeline on 13 11 14
RECOMMENDATIONS
Claire: Fair Play by Eve Rodksy https://bit.ly/2LNXRXU and Beneath The Surface by Libby Trickett https://bit.ly/2AIw98c
Jessie: Bondi Sands Wash Off Instant Tan https://www.bondisands.com.au/wash-off-light
Holly: Free Solo documentary about rock climber Alex Honnold https://apple.co/2Ot3TP5
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Shebah
MMOL TOUR DATES
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Claire Murphy, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Elise Cooper
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.