The Uncool Mental Illness

Do mental illnesses come in and out of "fashion"? It's an interesting idea, and one that was the subject of a fascinating article on Mamamia written by Amy Clark. She suggested that as awareness of anxiety has risen, depression has become less and less understood. You can read Amy's piece, here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/anxiety-and-depression/

Plus, Alan Jones has made some vividly aggressive comments about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. So why, in 2019, is this still happening?

And, Gwyneth Paltrow has been engaged three times. Married twice. And it seems that with every partner that she’s had, she has upgraded them just at the right time. So are relationship upgrades a thing? And have you done it?

Recommendations

Jessie: Bernie Sanders podcast with Joe Rogan

Mia: Wander Safe available from here: https://www.wandersafe.com/

The Safety Pin: https://www.instagram.com/thesafetypinau/

Holly: Whitney Cummings' Netflix stand-up special, ‘Can I Touch It?'

You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

TOUR DATES

Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.