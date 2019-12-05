News
The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

mamamia out loud

05 Dec 2019 · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We’re not on our Summer holidays yet, but we know a bunch of people who are...Australian politicians.  And it's no wonder they're pooped because it's been a massive couple of weeks in Canberra.  If you want a quick wrap of what's been happening and why, Holly has you covered.

And are you struggling to find time to factor self-care into your routine?  Well, Jessie has some troubling news.  Apparently self-care isn't all face masks and mani-pedi's, it also includes doing your taxes and putting together a household budget.  

Plus, as Christmas is approaching it's time to start thinking about what you're going to buy the men in your life.  So why are blokes so hard to buy for and should you just implement Mia's 'let's not worry about a present' rule?

And of course, it's Friday, which means it's recommendations time!

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin.

Be part of our big annual podcast survey... https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS

RECCOS

Holly - The Dawn Wall...https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81004270

Mia - The Safe On Social Toolkit... www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com

Jessie - Breathing...no need to google that.

LINKS

Read Jessie's article on the Chair Challenge...https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-chair-challenge/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

