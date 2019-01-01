News
Taylor Swift And The "Annoying Woman" Syndrome

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 41 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Swifties are buzzing because Taylor Swift’s documentary ‘Miss Americana’ is now out but her haters have called it a contrived attempt to self-victimise. So we’re wondering, what is the “annoying woman syndrome” and does Taylor Swift have it?

Also, do you use “as previously discussed” and “I’m balancing a lot this week” when emailing someone at work? If so, you could be considered passive aggressive but do we really know what these phrases mean? . 

Plus, are you an alarm snoozer? Is meditation a part of your morning ritual? What about laying your work clothes out the night before? Jessie, Mia, and Holly talk: morning routines.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Macca's Happy Meal

LINKS

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary ‘Miss Americana’...https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81028336

The Spill podcast...https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/

Laura Bodnik’s article ‘The real problem with Taylor Swift's Miss Americana is that it's pretending to be a documentary.’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/taylor-swifts-netflix-documentary/

The Quicky podcast… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/

Eligible Podcast. Email podcast@mamamia.com.au for applications and nominations… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/eligible/coming-soon-eligible/

RECOMMENDATIONS

Holly- The movies Jo Jo Rabbit, 1917, and Marriage Story

Holly- Mamamia Celebrity newsletter…. https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Jessie- ‘Fate and Prediction the Human Mind’ episode of the Podcast ‘All In The Mind’… https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fate-and-predicting-the-human-mind/id73330911?i=1000463671052

Mia- The book ‘Dear Parents’ by Gabbie Stroud… https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/other-books/Dear-Parents-Gabbie-Stroud-9781760875268

MMOL LIVE SHOWS

Get tickets to our Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show… https://www.mamamia.com.au/bushfire-relief-live-show/

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

