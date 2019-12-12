How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

Last Sunday, rapper, singer, and positive body movement championer Lizzo was snowed with positive and negative reactions after she rocked up to a sports game in an “assless” dress. Holly asks, had it been Taylor Swift in the same situation, would the reaction have been the same?

And, now that party season is here, what is the best way to strike up a conversation with uncle Greg (we all have one, apparently)? For most of us, small talk can be so unbearable, so why do we do it and how do we do it better?

Plus, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word ‘They’ is 2019’s Word Of The Year. Used as a pronoun for non-binary people, is this recognition that “They” has gone mainstream.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Coffee Club

LINKS

MamaMia’s article: The 60 good news stories you probably missed in 2019- https://www.mamamia.com.au/good-news-2019/

RECCOS

Lem: Chubby Buns Burgers and the Savage Lovecast Podcast

Jessie: The Sydney Seige Part 1 episode on the True Crime Conversations podcast and Marriage Story on Netflix

Holly: The Happy Broadcast account on instagram

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.