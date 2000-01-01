News
Search

The Strange Story Behind #SaveTheChildren

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 43 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You might’ve seen the hashtag #savethechildren circulating on social media, but it doesn’t mean what you think it does. Jessie explains. 

Also, why is snoozing your alarm so bad for you? We unpack the five microhabits that can change your life.

Plus, what is “clicktivism” and what separates it from activism? Mia talks about her latest No Filter interview with author, rapper, and presenter Dotty Charles.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Medibank… https://www.medibank.com.au/livebetter/athome/

LINKS

Belinda’s in depth article on #savethechildren… https://www.mamamia.com.au/save-the-children-hashtag-explained/

Billi Fitzsimons’ article on microhabits… https://www.mamamia.com.au/microhabits/

The No Filter episode with Dotty Charles… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/dotty-charles/

A link to Dotty Charles’ book… https://bit.ly/3kQ7Af7

RECCOS

Mia- The Clinton Affair on SBS on Demand… https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/the-clinton-affair

And, Why Women Kill on SBS on Demand… https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/why-women-kill

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Hannah Bowman

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

