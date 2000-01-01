Tonight the new season of SAS Australia will premiere on Channel 7, with Wayne Carey joining the lineup of contestants. The show describes Wayne Carey as an “AFL legend” but that’s not how we remember him.

Plus, is retouching still bad for women if women are doing it to themselves? The debate about Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Courteney Cox, and mixed messages.

And, are Gen Z roundly rejecting the notion of sex positivity? And what even is that?



Recommendations: Holly wants you to read The Trivia Night by Ali Lowe

The End Bits:

SIGN UP TO THE OUT LOUD NEWSLETTER HERE.

Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Read Mia's article about Nicole Kidman's Vanity Fair cover here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

Read The Guardian article mentioned by Holly on sex positivity here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.