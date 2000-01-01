Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has COVID. We’re not doing a segment on that though, because it is so far from the biggest story in the country right now. In fact, it’s been relegated to a quick headline at the bottom of most news sites. If anything though, it signifies a massive shift in how we think, and talk, about COVID. Have we lost all patience?

Plus, it’s 2022, we’re getting back in the skies and apparently, we still want to make flight attendants wear heels and make-up.

And our fascination with pregnant celebrities - what does it tell us about the bodies we ‘allow’ to be visible in the world?

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read Marian Keyes new book, Again, Rachel

The End Bits:

Become a Mamamia Subscriber for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Here's exactly how you can help victims of the NSW and QLD floods

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.