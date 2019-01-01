Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

You might have noticed Pete Evans has been back in the headlines this week, after he posted a Nazi symbol on his social media. Mia explains why we're lifting our Pete ban to talk about his latest controversy.

Plus, the 8 hour workday was a concept thought up by one man 100 years ago, so why have we barely questioned it since? A burnout coach has gone viral on TikTok for highlighting the origins of the 8 hour working day, suggesting the framework is tragically outdated.

And, a group therapy about how to deal with a toxic comment in public.

Read Jessie's article on Pete Evans here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

