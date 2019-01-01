News
Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You might have noticed Pete Evans has been back in the headlines this week, after he posted a Nazi symbol on his social media. Mia explains why we're lifting our Pete ban to talk about his latest controversy. 

Plus, the 8 hour workday was a concept thought up by one man 100 years ago, so why have we barely questioned it since? A burnout coach has gone viral on TikTok for highlighting the origins of the 8 hour working day, suggesting the framework is tragically outdated.

And, a group therapy about how to deal with a toxic comment in public.  

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Holly wants you to read An Unusual Boy by Fiona Higgins. Read Jessie's article on Pete Evans here. 

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

