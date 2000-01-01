Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

Nowadays, working from home means you can do a load of washing, cook dinner, and fold the laundry - all while on a Zoom call with colleagues. But is this officeless world we’re living in actually good for women? We discuss.

Also, now that Jessie, Mia, and Holly have seen it, it’s time for the (long overdue) Hamilton debrief.

Plus, what in the world is Only Fans? Jessie explains.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Australia Post… https://auspost.com.au/dear-australia

LINKS

The Financial Times article about WFH… https://www.ft.com/content/e45b7322-c6df-425d-a71c-7a0b4745a378

Watch Hamilton here… https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/hamilton/3uPmBHWlO6HJ

Tim Minchin’s interview with Mia… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/tim-minchin/

The song ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’ from Hamilton the Musical… https://open.spotify.com/track/40LYL1Z6xgCn5cBybo5K0D?si=xdoZ-IayRXSFzjTtNEdkhQ

The song ‘Satisfied’ from Hamilton the Musical… https://open.spotify.com/track/3dP0pLbg9OfVwssDjp9aT0?si=JFzGg_r-Qe-SaGcvaioTRA

Only Fans website… https://onlyfans.com/

Mia’s instagram account… https://www.instagram.com/miafreedman/?hl=en

RECCOS

Jessie- No Filter’s podcast episode ‘Why Everyone’s In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/michael-love-on-the-spectrum/

Love on the Spectrum on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/title/81265493

Love on the Spectrum on iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/love-on-the-spectrum

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/