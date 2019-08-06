The Generation That Has No Friends

In case you missed it, women in NSW are telling police to arrest them. It’s the only Australian state where abortion is still a crime, and this week politicians are debating whether the law should be overturned. Jessie has a handy explainer on how to respond to people in your life who aren’t on board with the whole pro-choice thing.
And a new study has found that almost one quarter of millennials don’t have any friends. What’s responsible for this new lonely generation? And how many friends does the average person have anyway?
Plus, Holly recently discovered a word for something she’s been feeling for months and is very, very excited.
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff
