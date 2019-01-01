News
Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It’s been a full-on few weeks to be a woman, as the allegations of sexual assault in Australian politics and Australian schools just keep coming. We want to talk about the different ways women are feeling at the end of this week.

Plus, is Meghan seriously a bully? Royal aides have spoken to The Times in the UK ahead of Meghan’s television interview with Oprah Winfrey which will broadcast on Australian TV on Monday night. 

And, our best and worst of the week, including an awkward crossover for Holly and Jessie. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch a 2019 Louis Theroux doco called The Night in Question. 

Listen to This Glorious Mess here, and You Beauty with Celeste Barber here

You can read Holly's powerful article mentioned in the ep here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

