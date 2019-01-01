Yesterday, Australia lost someone very, very significant. The self-proclaimed Happiest Man On Earth - Eddie Jaku. Eddie was 101 years old, a best-selling author, a holocaust survivor, and a German-born Jew whose parents were murdered in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. Eddie’s mission was to teach people not to hate. It’s beyond ironic then, that also yesterday, an Australian influencer dressed her family up in yellow stars, supposedly to represent the Star of David that Jewish people in Nazi-occupied Europe were forced to wear. So what was her message? And why is it such a lazy and dangerous comparison?

Plus, we need to talk about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s latest interview. Are they 2021's answer to Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton?

And should we stop telling women they have imposter syndrome?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to preorder the illustrated edition of Eddie Jaku's book, The Happiest Man on Earth, out November 9.

Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Learn more about MPlus here

Read the Mamamia article on Re-Entry Anxiety here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.