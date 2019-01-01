Everyone has become momentarily obsessed with two ridiculously conventionally attractive women - Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. This week they revealed they're starring in a new campaign for Kim K’s very successful underwear brand, Skimms. Are they defying our puritanical and repressed notions of what a MOTHER should be? What does their Skimms photoshoot tell us about performed sexuality and the male gaze?



Plus, have you seen the hashtag #75Hard doing the rounds? What is it, why is it toxic, and how are we rebelling against it?



And… our best and worst of the week, including the story of a young Sydney man called Nicholas Drummond, and the 'next big thing'.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to play Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition



Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

