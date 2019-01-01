News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

The Performative Hot Mums Of Instagram

Everyone has become momentarily obsessed with two ridiculously conventionally attractive women - Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. This week they revealed they're starring in a new campaign for Kim K’s very successful underwear brand, Skimms. Are they defying our puritanical and repressed notions of what a MOTHER should be? What does their Skimms photoshoot tell us about performed sexuality and the male gaze? 

Plus, have you seen the hashtag #75Hard doing the rounds? What is it, why is it toxic, and how are we rebelling against it?

And… our best and worst of the week, including the story of a young Sydney man called Nicholas Drummond, and the 'next big thing'.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to play Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition

Learn more about MPlus here

Read more about Nicholas Drummond here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

Listen to Extraordinary Stories: Young Talent Time here

Listen to This Glorious Mess on kids & vaccination here

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

