Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Today, a prominent Australian woman is being laid to rest at a funeral filled with her loved ones and peers as the spotlight turns, yet again, to workplace culture in Parliament. Do we find the idea of an aggressive or toxic working environment harder to swallow when it is - allegedly - women involved?

Plus, a famous woman has been photographed eating alone. What does it tell us about the objectification of not just women’s bodies, but their behaviour, too?

And… a new make-up campaign claims lipstick makes everything better. Really?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch WeCrashed on Apple TV+

Watch the ad for Mally Beauty here

Click here for more information of the Very Peri summit

Complete our election survey here

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges



CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.