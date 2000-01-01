For a lot of people, the death of Shane Warne feels like the final straw, but of course, there’s so much suffering going on around Australia and the world. Here in NSW, the devastation is continuing on the Northern Rivers, where more support is desperately needed. We chat to Madeleine West, who's on the ground in Lismore, to find out what the clean-up effort looks like.

Plus, A woman has asked her partner to pay her to have their baby to make up for lost earnings.

And our glorious guest host, Leigh Campbell, is about to turn 40. She has some… thoughts about the milestone birthday.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to try the new NARS Light Reflecting foundation, Leigh is loving these undies from Boody

Read Mia's article about the news cycle here

Read the Reddit thread on paying your partner to have a baby here

