Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi), were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend and the world is in shock. So why do celebrity deaths affect us so much?

And Mia’s recent article on school holidays has gone viral. She thinks the system is broken but what’s the answer when kids are out of school at 3pm and parents have to work till 5pm?

Plus, in her new docuseries ‘The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow’, Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other wellness topics. But are there any parallels to be drawn between Gwenyth Paltrow and pseudoscience advocate Belle Gibson?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Freedom Care Communities

LINKS

Mia’s article ‘We need to talk about how our school holiday system is broken’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/mia-freedman-school-holidays-2020/

Get tickets to our Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show… https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mamamia-out-loud-live-bushfire-relief-tickets-88637712785

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/