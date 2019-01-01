News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi), were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend and the world is in shock.  So why do celebrity deaths affect us so much?

And Mia’s recent article on school holidays has gone viral.  She thinks the system is broken but what’s the answer when kids are out of school at 3pm and parents have to work till 5pm?

Plus, in her new docuseries ‘The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow’, Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other wellness topics.  But are there any parallels to be drawn between Gwenyth Paltrow and pseudoscience advocate Belle Gibson?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Freedom Care Communities

LINKS

Mia’s article ‘We need to talk about how our school holiday system is broken’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/mia-freedman-school-holidays-2020/

Get tickets to our Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show… https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mamamia-out-loud-live-bushfire-relief-tickets-88637712785

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia.  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio