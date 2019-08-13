Inside The Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theories

The man you would have heard described as “disgraced US business man”, but actually a billionaire accused of sex-trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein, took his own life while awaiting trial on the weekend.

Some of the most high-profile men in the world - Epstein’s powerful friends - are implicated in his case, and as a result, his death has been met with a cloud of conspiracy theories. Are they ridiculous, or completely valid?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s very public break up has everyone talking but it’s Miley’s “relaunch” that’s really giving us break-up FOMO.

And schools across the country are being encouraged to make competitive sporting events like running and jumping voluntary because of the mental anguish and humiliation it can cause students. Is this really the case, or is it just another instance where children are being shielded from failure?

This episode contains discussions around suicide, please reach out to Lifeline if this raises any issues for you on 13 11 14

