Disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, for sexual assault. What does it mean for survivors of assault everywhere, and would this verdict have been possible in a pre-Brittany Higgins Australia?

Plus, Twins. Jessie is one of them. It turns out they've got some weird secrets and are ready to share them.

And, our Best and Worst of the week, including something called ear curation, a mouse plague update and a DNA test.

THE END BITS

To learn more about MPlus and listen to the Daily Drop bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud on Tuesdays and Thursdays, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus/

Recommendations: Mia wants you to try L'ORÉAL's infallible matte lip crayon.

Read Jessie's articles about Twin Secrets here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Claire Murphy and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.