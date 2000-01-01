Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

Our friend Jacinda Ardern has not been having the best of weeks. Once declared COVID-free, New Zealand now has 23 active cases. What went wrong and why are people blaming the most approved-of political leader in a century? We discuss.

Also, Masterchef’s Jock Zonfrillo is the latest high-profile person to call out a troll by name. It’s a strategy adopted by many. But does it work?

Plus, a check in on our Word of the Year.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by The Lady Startup Activation Plan… https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/courses

LINKS

Jessie’s article about Andrew Bolt… https://www.mamamia.com.au/andrew-bolt-news/

RECCOS

Holly- LOL on Amazon Prime Video… https://www.amazon.com/LOL-Last-One-Laughing-Season/dp/B07L47ZYV8

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/