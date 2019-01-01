The Most Insufferable Person On Instagram

How complicit are you in the bullying of female celebrities? In light of Meghan’s Oprah interview, the Britney doco and the re-examination of the way the media has treated high-profile women from Princess Diana to Lindsay Lohan, a new movement is brewing. It’s being called a new phase of #metoo - and tagged #hertoo.

Plus, Health Signalling. It's the latest Instagram humble-brag. So, what is it, and are you doing it?

And, our best and worst of the week, including highs and lows for Holly with her Elvi, and broken brains all round.

