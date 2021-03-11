Are you 'health signalling'? The new humble brag you're probably guilty of.

In case you've been hiding (where have you been?), a humble brag is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "an ostensibly modest or self-deprecating statement whose actual purpose is to draw attention to something of which one is proud."

Just to be clear, though - the whole 'health signalling' humble brag isn’t actually harming anyone, so pls don't take offense. It’s just mildly annoying. And we all do it.

For good reason, though.

Given that the wellness space has absolutely imploded during the last few years - as well as, you know, the whole pandemic thing happening - it actually doesn't come as a major surprise that people want to jump on board everything they can to prove their health, wellbeing and fitness.

"With the rise of technology and the expediential boom of beauty and wellness products, this trend is only set to grow," said skincare expert, nutritionist and founder of Vita-Sol, Fiona Tuck.

So, here's what health signalling actually entails, and just some of the ways you've probably been doing it.

What exactly is health signalling?

"Health signalling encompasses tracking devices, habits and wellness rituals which are then posted about almost as a badge of honour on social media," explains Tuck.

We cringe. It's so true. We've all seen it/do it.

"This may include tracking steps, mood, sleep patterns, DNA tests or at home beauty regimes to show the world you are taking care of yourself and finding 'me' time."

Why is it suddenly so popular to brag about how healthy you are?

According to Tuck, the trend appeared to really kick off during the pandemic.

"This may be to do with people wanting to feel like they are doing something to support their health and wellbeing and also the fact that we were at home more, possibly feeling stressed, isolated and feeling the need to for connection and validation."

In other words, we all became pretty into proving we were COVID-negative by broadcasting every indication of health we possible could.

Y'see, the whole ratty pandemic thing made us all so intrinsically aware of the need to care for our both mental and physical health - and to show people that we were doing so.