Last year, Google’s top search terms were about how to be more attractive. Jessie needs to talk about The Pursuit of Hotness, and why it's taking up too much of her time.

Plus, a journalist has asked Prince Harry if he misses his brother and his dad. The answer he gave is fascinating.

And our best and worst of the week, which includes camping, knees, hormones, and one very controversial Prime Ministerial comment.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to listen to this episode of Things Fell Apart

Listen to Help! I Have A Teenager here

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

