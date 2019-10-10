Help. I Think I Might Be A Thief

Is it okay to take food from the hotel buffet for breakfast, lunch AND dinner? Asking for a friend. Or actually, a listener whose husband thinks she’s a thief.
Also. Is Cancel Culture real? Mia read a piece from The New Republic titled The Cancel Culture Con about celebrities coming back from “cancellation” which really riled her up. Because the likes of Taylor Swift, Anziz Ansari and Louis C.K might be back on our screens - or in our ears - but are they really unscathed?
Plus, do you love being seen to use your Keep Cup even more than you love using your Keep Cup for the planet? As an avid reusable straw lover, Jessie discusses whether or not her efforts to live a more earth-friendly life are a form of virtue signalling.
RECOMMENDATIONS:
Mia: Books by Sally Rooney - Conversations With Friends, Normal People - and Jia Tolentino - Trick Mirror: Reflections On Self-Delusion
Holly: Movie Someone Great on Netflix
Jessie: Mr and Mrs Jones Reusable Gifts https://www.mrandmrsjones.com.au/collections/all-reusable
The Quicky Episodes: ”What No One Tells You About The Pill And Men” https://bit.ly/325ajb5 and “Finally There’s A Solution For Sharing The Mental Load” https://bit.ly/35krSWp
This episode of Mamamia Out loud is brought to you by Sukin, Australia’s favourite natural skincare brand.
MMOL TOUR DATES
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Elise Cooper
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.