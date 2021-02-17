The 5:30am Club

News
There’s a growing movement of people choosing to get up earlier and earlier - they say they are “shunning sleep for a better self," and call themselves the 5:30 Club. No, it's not an after-work crowd, it's a 5:30 am thing.

Plus, vaccines are here and we’re starting a new chapter in COVID history. But will we ever see a “vaccine passport” here in Australia?

And… we need to talk about Gwyneth. She's claiming she started face masks. Not sheet masks, we're talking about the kind front-line workers, and now people all around the world wear every day, as part of the new normal. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Check out Jessie & Clare's MAFS reviews here. Catchup on MAFS on 9Now, you can watch The Amazing Race AU on Ten Play. 

Mia wants you to check out Lady Startups Happymash and Elixir Play.

Click here for The Age article about the 5:30 club

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie & Gia Moylan

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

