The 5:30am Club

There’s a growing movement of people choosing to get up earlier and earlier - they say they are “shunning sleep for a better self," and call themselves the 5:30 Club. No, it's not an after-work crowd, it's a 5:30 am thing.

Plus, vaccines are here and we’re starting a new chapter in COVID history. But will we ever see a “vaccine passport” here in Australia?



And… we need to talk about Gwyneth. She's claiming she started face masks. Not sheet masks, we're talking about the kind front-line workers, and now people all around the world wear every day, as part of the new normal.

Click here for The Age article about the 5:30 club

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie & Gia Moylan



