We need to talk about the incredible shake-up that’s happened in NSW politics in the last week, and if you’re not from NSW, we promise you'll still want to know about it. Gladys Berejiklian, like any state premier, has been incredibly divisive this year. The Delta outbreak in NSW has resulted in hundreds of deaths, but just as we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, Berejiklian's resignation has shocked people across the country.

Plus, a listener dilemma that sparked some VERY strong reactions.

And... Is the female libido is having a moment? How is Gwyneth Paltrow jumping on the bandwagon?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read The Paper Palace by Miranda C. Heller

Read Keryn Donnelly's article about The Paper Palace here

Listen to the episode of Glennon Doyle's podcast,We Can Do Hard Things, as mentioned by Mia here

Learn more about MPlus here.

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.