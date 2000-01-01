The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

It’s Christmas Day for Holly Wainwright because she gets to talk about… Gwyneth Paltrow! The woman behind Goop has opened up about her marriage breakdown in an essay for Vogue. So, did she really spark a “separation revolution”?

Also, it’s been 13 years since Prime Minister Julia Gillard was called “barren” by Senator Bill Heffernan. On Tuesday, MP Philip Donato used the word while speaking to fellow politician Steph Cooke. But did he actually mean it? We discuss.

And, what is low-grade depression? Michelle Obama spoke about suffering from it in a recent episode of her new podcast.

Plus, vulva masks are now a thing. Should we get on board?

LINKS

Gwyneth’s Vogue article… https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/gwyneth-paltrow-conscious-uncoupling

Subscribe to The Pick Me Up Newsletter here… https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Ashe Davenport’s instagram account… https://www.instagram.com/ashedavenport/?hl=en

The Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service Number… 1800 512 348

Uzila Carlson’s Netflix Special Overqualified Loser… https://www.netflix.com/title/81177697

RECCOS

Jessie- Finer Rings… https://www.finerrings.com/

And MamaMia’s article on where to buy fabric masks… https://www.mamamia.com.au/where-to-buy-face-masks/

Holly- The Quicky’s episode ‘Stories From Inside Melbourne’s Stage Four Lockdown’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/inside-melbournes-stage-four-lockdown/

Mia- Binging with Babbish series on You Tube… https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJHA_jMfCvEnv-3kRjTCQXw