News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Scariest 16 Year Old On The Planet

mamamia out loud

26 Sep 2019 · 43 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This week a piece of legislation was passed in ACT parliament that legalised marijuana in the territory. Should we be celebrating? Or could this be a slippery slope?

Plus, 16-year-old climate activist and all around human mood board Greta Thunberg spoke at the UN climate summit this week. She stared down some of the most powerful leaders in the world - demanding immediate action on the climate crisis. As is the way with these things Greta has now become the subject of personal attacks from everyday citizens right up to the literal President of the United States. Should we be worried about Greta? Watch the funny skit Mia talks about from the ABC here; ABC 7:30 Greta Thunberg Helpline https://bit.ly/2n2mzt8.

And, ladies and gentlemen, what is the point of having a bookshelf if it’s not professionally organised? At least that’s what we were left thinking after a Town And Country Mag.com feature on Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the actress has a professional bookshelf organiser. 

RECOMMENDATIONS
Mia: Ride Like A Girl film https://bit.ly/2lUPTS8 and Too Peas In A Podcast  https://apple.co/2mZJDZC 
Jessie: Unbelievable on Netflix https://bit.ly/2kJUENE
Holly: Rageism All Day Foundation https://bit.ly/33Ff8sR 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Toyota Kluger. Built for families. Designed for attention.

MMOL TOUR DATES

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producers: Elise Cooper

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio