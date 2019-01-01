An elite private school in Sydney has sparked controversy after NSW Health arranged for Pfizer jabs for 160 Year 12 students. People are furious, but the story points to a wider conversation happening in group chats all over the country which sounds a bit like; Is there a queue? And if I CAN get my jab… even though it’s not technically my turn… SHOULD I?

Plus, It’s 2021, we’re all wringing our hands about Britney Spears and yet one of the biggest celebrities in the world is pleading with the paparazzi to leave her baby alone.

And, we’re more than halfway through the year, if you can believe it, so we’re checking in on our ‘Words of the Year’

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out these Indigenous-owned Lady Startups for NAIDOC week

Holly wants you to check out the Better Together Kitchen

