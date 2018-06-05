Get Your Eggs On Ice

We need to talk about eggs. Not the ones you eat for breakfast but the ones, if you are a woman, you’ve got in your ovaries. Why you ask? Because Rachel froze hers this week and we have a LOT of questions.
Plus, we unpack the interview with Barnaby Joyce and Vicki Campion that has everyone talking. You can read Jessie's article about it here.
And #MeToo is back in a big way so we get you up to speed on everything you need to know.
Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Rachel Corbett
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
