Move Over Marie Kondo

Swedish death cleaning is a thing. And it’s something that can be done BEFORE you die. So why isn’t everyone jumping on board

If your girlfriend masturbates after sex there’s a chance you're not getting her off. At least that’s what Rach, Mia and Jessie think as they share their thoughts on a sex column that went viral this week.

And did you know how science says you can’t trick yourself into becoming a morning person? It seems Jessie was right all along...

THE END BITS:

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

