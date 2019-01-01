How Did We End Up With A 'PM For Women'?

Did you hear? The women of Australia have a new Prime Minister. No, not another spill, but a cabinet reshuffle. So who's doing what now? Holly breaks down everything you need to know about the new-look cabinet.

Plus, Parenthood is a state scattered with discarded pure intentions. What's Em Rata done to spark our latest conversation about parenting?

And, we know what it means to be monogamous, but what about being...monogamish?

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Jessie thinks you should watch Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire on ABC ivew, then listen to tomorrow's ep of her True Crime Conversations podcast.

Listen to the No Filter podcast with the director of There's No "I" In Threesome here

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

