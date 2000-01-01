Weird vibes. That's how we'd sum up how a lot of Australians are feeling this week. For what will be the third year in a row, depending on where you live, of course, COVID is wreaking havoc on Christmas.

Plus, a new kind of conspiracy theory has us wondering if we have a problem with public pregnancies

And, why big-ticket birthdays freak us out and our obsession with deadlines.

The End Bits

Read Holly's article on life lessons from her 40s here

Get more Mamamia Out Loud over at MPlus!

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch this wedding video. Jessie wants you to listen to this episode of True Crime Conversations

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.