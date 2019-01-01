BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

Look, in these uncertain COVID-19 times, Holly, Jessie, and Mia have decided to huddle (at a distance of 1.5 meters) in the studio for a last face-to-face recording until this all blows over. Yes. Everyday life is changing, so how do we deal with social distancing? What are good ways to self-soothe and distract ourselves from all of the anxiety-inducing headlines? And, most importantly, how can we stay human and kind?

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

