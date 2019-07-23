Why The World's Obsessed With Byron Bay Murfers

The influencers of Byron Bay have come under global scrutiny after a Vanity Fair piece painted the lives of the town’s “Murfers” or Mum Surfers in a less than friendly light.

Britain has a new Prime Minister and Donald Trump loves him. So Holly explains just how a posh mop-haired conservative made it to the top job.

Plus The Final Quarter documentary profiling the racism and bigotry hurled at AFL star and Australian of the Year Adam Goodes has everyone talking. So how can we use this moment to grow as a country, and figure out a way to talk about racism?

