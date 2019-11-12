The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

This week, NSW has been in a State of Emergency. Fires have spread throughout the state and into Queensland, with more than 200 homes destroyed, and three people dead. It’s predicted that up to 350 koalas have been killed, and in Tuesday’s fires, 21 people injured. Meanwhile, politicians are arguing over whether or not climate change is to blame. Is now the time to be angry? And who should we be angry at?

Plus, for the first time, ABC has removed an episode of Q&A after a panel of “outspoken feminists” were accused of inciting violence. But did they actually cross the line?

If you want to help victims affected by the bushfires, visit this link:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/nsw-bushfires-how-can-i-help/

