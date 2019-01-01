Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

Everyone is talking about Britney Spears, after the release of a new documentary. Holly talks about her days in tabloid magazines and admits her industry was complicit in the toxic Britney frenzy. Jessie asks, have we really changed?

Plus, Sex Nostalgia is the term Mia has coined off the back of Kelly McCaren's Bridgerton article. Do people in relationships mourn the sex lives they used to have or is it more a question of mourning your youth?

And, A listener dilemma about a side-effect of lazy contact tracing.

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to listen to a Conversations episode about the science of ageing. Check it out here.

You can read Kelly's article about Bridgerton and Sex Nostalgia here.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

