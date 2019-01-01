News
The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 47 minutes

Forever. That’s how long Twitter is letting its employees work from home as of today. We ask, is that necessarily a good thing?

Also, “Don’t be too loud”, “don’t take up so much space”, “ don’t be too ambitious”. Could Glennon Doyle’s book Untamed be considered the new feminist manifesto?

Plus, Normal People is Stan’s TV adaptation of the best-selling book by the same name. It’s a story about two people in love but who just can’t get it right. Some people love it and others don’t understand all the hype. Jessie has a theory as to why. We discuss. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Readly. Get your one month free by signing up via www.readly.com/mamamiaoutloud

LINKS

Amantha Imber’s ‘How I Work’ podcast… https://www.amanthaimber.com/podcast/

The Quicky’s episode about re-entry anxiety… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/reentry-anxiety-why-we-arent-all-rushing-back/

Mamamia’s article on Lifeline and Australia’s mental health… https://www.mamamia.com.au/mental-health-australia/

Holly’s Mamamia piece on parenting in isolation… https://www.mamamia.com.au/lockdown-special-needs/

RECCOS

Jessie- Alain de Botton’s You Tube episode ‘On Love’... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJ6K_f7oSdg

Mia- Lady Startup podcast… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/lady-startup/

Holly- The podcast Too Peas in a Podcast… https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/too-peas-in-a-podcast/id1470294201

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  3 days ago

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  4 days ago

It's Not About Adele

47 minutes  ·  6 days ago

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

