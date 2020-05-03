Search

Re-Entry Anxiety: Why We Aren't All Keen To Rush Back To Normal

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

Re-Entry Anxiety: Why We Aren't All Keen To Rush Back To Normal
With new guidelines on making our way out of isolation announced over the weekend, it's steady-as-she-goes for many people. 

What are some of the anxieties that have crept into our community during our COVID19 crisis and why will they have a lasting effect on how we live day to day?

The Quicky looks at the very real worries people are having about the relaxation of restrictive rules. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Amanda Gordon, psychologist; Dr Paul Harrison, Deakin University; Associate Professor Jodi Oakman, Centre for Ergonomics and Human Factors, La Trobe University. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

