The Cardinal Sin Of Being Average At Your Job

The Masked Singer is everyone’s latest television obsession. People are utterly captivated by how bananas it is. But in the Golden Age of television, with scripted dramas and documentaries, should we apologise for indulging in a bit of ‘trash’?
And is being bad at your job the worst possible thing you can be? We’re all, to some extent, stuck in the capitalist rat race, but what if you have no ambition to be ‘the best’? In a hustle culture obsessed with ambition, can we ever just be mediocre?
Plus, crystals are on bedside tables, in drink bottles and bras, and even in jade face rollers. It would seem, however, that there’s a dark side to the crystal industry, and very few people know about it.
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Shebah; the safest rideshare option for women and kids.
TOUR DATES
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Claire Murphy, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Elise Cooper
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au