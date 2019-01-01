News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

mamamia out loud

20 hours ago · 42 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Women are OBSESSED with Yoga instructor Adriene Mishler and so are we. But now we’ve all semi-mastered at-home workouts, will we ever go back to the gym? What habits will stick and how difficult will some be to let go of once iso’s over?

Also, women have been getting pubic hair transplants. Yes, that’s right and a scene from Stan’s Normal People showing a character’s pubic hair could be a sign of a new pube trend. So, can fashion find its way into our underpants? Let’s talk iso pubes.

Plus, is it possible for a workaholic to change? We unpack an anonymous listener dilemma.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by The Virtual Knockoff with BoozeBud. Get your discount here… https://www.boozebud.com/mamamia

LINKS

Amy Clark’s article on pubic hair… https://www.mamamia.com.au/normal-people-stan-marianne/

Mia and Jessie’s Virtual Knockoff on Facebook… https://www.facebook.com/mamamia/videos/535361300506612

RECCOS

Holly- The Shop My Stash segment on You Beauty… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/you-beauty/

Mia- Normal People on Stan… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/normal-people

Jessie- A deep stretch by Adriene Mishler… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLy2rYHwUqY

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio