Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

Women are OBSESSED with Yoga instructor Adriene Mishler and so are we. But now we’ve all semi-mastered at-home workouts, will we ever go back to the gym? What habits will stick and how difficult will some be to let go of once iso’s over?

Also, women have been getting pubic hair transplants. Yes, that’s right and a scene from Stan’s Normal People showing a character’s pubic hair could be a sign of a new pube trend. So, can fashion find its way into our underpants? Let’s talk iso pubes.

Plus, is it possible for a workaholic to change? We unpack an anonymous listener dilemma.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by The Virtual Knockoff with BoozeBud. Get your discount here… https://www.boozebud.com/mamamia

LINKS

Amy Clark’s article on pubic hair… https://www.mamamia.com.au/normal-people-stan-marianne/

Mia and Jessie’s Virtual Knockoff on Facebook… https://www.facebook.com/mamamia/videos/535361300506612

RECCOS

Holly- The Shop My Stash segment on You Beauty… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/you-beauty/

Mia- Normal People on Stan… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/normal-people

Jessie- A deep stretch by Adriene Mishler… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLy2rYHwUqY

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/