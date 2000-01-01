Today in the Cancelled courtroom we are doing things a little differently... again. And instead of celebrity crimes, we are cancelling the way in which most of us came to this earth... BIRTH.

From the 'wet mess' to the smells and the pain we deep dive into all the reasons birth needs a logistical rethink.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

PSA: if you are about to give birth or are a bit squeamish might want to give this one a miss.

WANT TO WIN A LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAY? CLICK HERE

LOVED THIS EPISODE? LISTEN TO THIS:

Pregnancy: “Can We Talk About The Yuck?"

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.