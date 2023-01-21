Pip Edwards worked in corporate for years. Now, she runs a multi-million dollar fashion brand.

When Pip Edwards was a little girl, she dreamed of all things fashion.

It started at the age of three, she recalls her mum saying; a young Edwards would have tantrums over what her mum would dress her in.

As she grew older, it was clear that her passion for all things clothes and style had not wavered.

Edwards was often told that a future in finance and economics awaited her - a clear-cut path carved out for her to follow, as per her family's wishes. It came from a kind place, given Edwards was bright and had a knack for that set of skills.

But instead, she took the plunge. And more than a decade after pursuing her own creative path, Edwards has built a multi-million dollar fashion empire in the form of Aussie activewear and streetwear brand P.E. Nation.

Edwards grew up on Sydney's North Shore, before relocating to Sydney's Eastern Suburbs once she turned 18. It's at that point that she underwent studies at Sydney University, completing a commerce and law degree.

"Academic achievements were really big on my parents' checklist, so I definitely was living through a part of their dream or their destiny. [And] I took that box," she said on the Powerful Steps with Tory Archbold podcast.

After university, Edwards worked in risk management and corporate restructuring at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Sydney for three years. But in terms of creativity and expression - it felt like something was missing.

"I'm flamboyant, gregarious and I think putting myself into a corporate sphere was quite interesting. I still had a fluoro orange suit, or I would express myself through my hair. There was always something a little off-kilter with that, but you can see clearly that early on that fashion was ingrained in me," she said.

Stepping into the creative world - in PR then design - was "scary" for Edwards. But fear and change isn't something she shies away from.

First, she started at Ksubi in 2004, aged 24, followed by five years as a senior creative and accessories designer at Sass & Bide and then became design director at General Pants Co.

It was these experiences with iconic, powerful brands that Edwards says gave her an understanding of the retail landscape. And what that landscape was missing.

Pip Edwards in the early days. Image: Getty/Instagram.

While rising through the ranks of the fashion, Edwards' family life was just as busy.

In 2006, Edwards gave birth to her only child, a son named Justice, who she shares with her former partner, Ksubi co-founder Dan Single. In 2008, Single and Edwards split, and Edwards has been a single mother since.

"It was a pretty devastating split from the father of my child. It was the hardest thing I've had to deal with," she later said.

And growing up an only child, Edwards had never held a baby before Justice was born.

But her relationship with her son never wavered.

Edwards regularly talks about how close the pair are, saying that being a single mum was a hard road yet one she would never change.

She also credited her parents, who live nearby, for helping with the "admin" side of things.

"All any single mum wants to hear is 'thank you'. It's the recognition. For a long time, I'd held that stress and felt it was all on my shoulders when in fact I'm so lucky to have that relationship with my child. I would never give that up for the world because my bond with my son is impenetrable," she said to the Daily Telegraph.

Edwards says her son, now aged 16, is her biggest supporter.

"There are times when I've had major mother's guilt for working too much or missing out on many 'firsts' for you at school, while I was building my career to set ourselves up, but you have always understood why it was the way it was and you've never judged nor questioned it," she wrote in an open letter for Marie Claire.

In 2016, Edwards decided to embark on something new. Something bold. Something that would fuel her passion, tap into a relevant market and hopefully set her up for life.

It was P.E. Nation.

She teamed up with ex-Sass & Bide senior designer, Claire Tregoning, and the two combined forces.

"PE, Pip Edwards, physical education. Everyone knows what PE stands for. It was crystal clear what the name meant, what the name stood for, and how [people] felt when you said PE - the nostalgia around that. And that's how it was built," she said on the podcast The Mentor with Mark Bouris.

Before it launched, Edwards was juggling full-time work, parenting and a side hustle.

"I'd work 9am until 6pm at General Pants, and then I'd come home, sort out my son and work from 9pm to 3am every night for a year and a half. I still had to work, I still had to pay bills," she said.

In March 2016, the brand launched. By May to June of that same year, there was enough cash flow from the business for Edwards to go full time at P.E. Nation.

"There are some defining moments in life when you take that leap and you feel it. Despite the noise, despite the judgements, despite the 'I'm not enough', you go for it."

Building a global brand has been a tough slog for Edwards and Tregoning - but all in all, a fairly quick one too. In the space of just seven years, P.E. Nation is available in over 250 retailers globally, is a multi-million dollar business, and has carved out a strong consumer base.

Plus, it's well-loved by celebrities, including the Kardashians, Margot Robbie, and Cate Blanchett.

"I really believe it's passion over everything," Edwards said to Forbes.

"People want to hear a story, they want to hear the background, so wear it, live it, breathe it, own it. This is the life that I've travelled, this is the journey I've gone on, this is where I am, take it or leave it. End of story. Wear your story. Be proud of it."

Edwards has also found a certain level of fame aside from her business as well, seen as an 'It' figure in the Sydney social scene.

In 2020 to late 2021, Edwards was in a relationship with Australian cricketer Michael Clarke.

And last week it was brought back up, when Clarke had a public fight with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, her sister Jasmine, and Jasmine's husband, Today show host Karl Stefanovic.

"This is not my circus," Edwards said in a statement to the Daily Mail. "Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to."

Now at 42, Edwards has over 180,000 followers on Instagram, giving her a strong platform to further market her business and passion.

"I thought I'd be married at 40 and there's all these milestones I've meant to have done but it feels like I'm about to start again," Edwards explained to Daily Telegraph.

"I can finally be me on my own terms, on my platform, with all the wisdom and learnings but still with all the enthusiasm and energy of being young. The number sounds old, but it's a whole new life."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia/Instagram @pipedwards.

