A modern day horror story: Katie's 'under the skin' pimple wasn't a pimple at all.

What you are about to read is a modern day horror story. Prepare yoself.

Katie Wright was just like any other young woman.

She reposted funny memes about Justin Bieber on Twitter. She used that goddamn puppy filter on Snapchat. She complained about feeling “personally offended” that a 7-11 wouldn’t serve her a hotdog after 8pm.

But then Katie got a pimple – or so she thought.

“A week ago I decided to pick at what I thought was an under the skin pimple because it had been hurting for a while and got too painful to ignore,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Within an hour my entire face swelled up and it HURT. It felt like something was going to burst out of my skin.

“I went to the emergency room and they said it was a very serious case of Cellulitis, which is a version of a Staph infection, but instead of having a head like a Staph, it effects the deep cellular tissues with no main source to attack.”

Well, OK. That got heavy real fast.

"Since it was on my face, there was a huge risk of it spreading to my brain or my eyes causing me to go blind. Serious shit."

Wait, BLIND?!

What.

"Thankfully it is finally healing and my face is going back to normal," she wrote.

But Katie wasn't just telling her story for the lols. No. She wanted to teach us a lesson.

"I want to share this because this most likely happened from bacteria getting on my eyebrow pencil brush."

Personally, I like to ignore any mention of bacteria and makeup in the same sentence. They don't... go together.

What's even more concerning is that Katie is usually careful with her makeup products.

"I'm super strict on washing my face/beauty blender/brushes," she wrote, "but I never thought to disinfect my eyebrow spooly. If you wear makeup PLEASE make that a step in your cleaning routine!!!!!"

"It's a small thing to do to avoid a painful, expensive, and traumatising infection on your face."

Well, yes. She has a point. If you're confused, this is the offending instrument Katie is referring to:

Katie then shared two images, taken 48 hours apart, to show just how quickly the infection "disfigured" her face.

As you can see, Katie's tale has all the features of a great horror story: orientation, complication, coda, etc. The lesson is, wash all the things you put on your face.

Even that innocent looking eyebrow spoolie...