Piers Morgan attempted to shame an OnlyFans creator. She had the perfect response.

OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke has been praised for offering a truly perfect answer to some routine shaming courtesy of, uh, routine shamer Piers Morgan.

Brooke, 25, recently appeared on Morgan's TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, for a segment titled 'OnlyFans: Empowering or anti-feminist?'

During, the host quizzed Brooke on her decision to drop out of university, where she was studying law, to pursue a career on OnlyFans – where she is currently in the top 0.01 per cent of creators.

"I'm just curious about you being someone who embarks on a law career, was obviously very bright, went to university [and] packed it in just for money to be effectively an online stripper," Morgan said.

Without missing a beat, Brooke said what she did was "way worse than an online stripper".

"I do things that are way more grotesque. Pornography, anything, but it's all within what I want to do and I absolutely love it and I'm really good at it."

She said she could be a good lawyer "but also, am I good at doing other things on video on camera? Yes!"

At no point in their conversation had Brooke confirmed whether she wanted children, but that didn't stop Morgan worrying about their hypothetical futures.

"How do you feel when you want to have kids yourself?" he asked.

Oh no!

Won't somebody think of the (currently non-existent) children?!

Brooke said she didn't want kids right now, to which Morgan said, "You will do, at some stage, probably."

"Maybe," she responded.

"When you do, are you going to be proud that you have your little ones and they look at you and go, 'Didn't you want to be a lawyer, Mummy? What happened?' And you go, 'Yeah, but look at all my stuff,'" he chided.

"They can cry in a Ferrari," Brooke answered, not missing a beat – and leaving Morgan speechless.

The segment was clearly designed to provoke an unproductive, inflammatory conversation about sex work and shame.

This is Piers Morgan, after all.

And it worked – the discourse in Morgan's comment sections is as insufferable as you'd expect. However, Brooke's response shows she is not willing to let him shame her for her choices.

A clip of their interview has gone completely viral – like, the widest-reaching tweet Piers Morgan Uncensored has ever shared, viral – with many calling Brooke's composure (and her Ferrari line) iconic.

Brooke has also made fun of the reaction online.

Seems she's laughing all the way to the Ferrari dealership.

Feature image: TalkTV.